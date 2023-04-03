Amanda Seyfried Interrogates Tom Holland in First Look at Apple TV+ Thriller Series ‘The Crowded Room’ (Photos)

Apple has unveiled the first images from the upcoming limited series “The Crowded Room,” starring and executive produced by Tom Holland.

The show, created by Oscar-winning executive producer Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”), also stars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum. The first three episodes out of 10 premiere Friday, June 9, 2023, with the rest rolling out weekly until July 28.

“The Crowded Room” follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Through interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), viewers learn Sullivan’s life story. His mysterious past comes into play, and some twists and turns lead him to a life-changing revelation. The psychological thriller is set in Manhattan, and Goodwin is tasked with solving the mystery behind Sullivan’s behavior.

Also Read:

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Trailer: Jennifer Garner Unravels a Mystery in Apple TV+’s Bestseller Adaptation (Video)

In addition to Holland, Seyfried and Rossum, the series also stars Sasha Lane (“Conversations with Friends,” “Loki”), Will Chase (“Dopesick,” “Nashville”) and Lior Raz (“Fauda,” “Operation Finale”) along with guest stars Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter,” “Mass”), Christopher Abbott (“Possessor,” “It Comes at Night”), Thomas Sadoski (“John Wick,” “Wild”) and Zachary Golinger (“A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Survivor”).

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series is also executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornel Mundruczo directed several episodes, including the pilot, and executive produces.

More first-look images can be viewed below.

Apple TV+