Amanda Seyfried Confirms Broadway Plans Amid ‘Thelma & Louise’ Reports – The Hamden Journal

The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried appears to have confirmed she’s working on a Broadway-bound musical with Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood amid reports that the duo are workshopping a stage adaptation of the 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

The movie starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as pair of friends on the run from the law.

In a red carpet interview with E! News at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Seyfried said, “I wanna go to Broadway. I wanna sing, and I think I’m finally getting to that point where it’s gonna happen.” She added, “You should hear Evan Rachel Wood sing. My god.”

The Hamden Journal’s sister publication Variety first reported the Thelma & Louise project after actor Mo Brings Plenty accepted a Globe on behalf of the absent Seyfried and said she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.”

Seyfried has appeared in a number of movie musicals, including Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Les Misérables, and Wood starred in Across the Universe.

A Thelma & Louise musical has been in the works since at least 2021, with screenwriter Callie Khouri and Haley Feiffer attached as book writers, indie singer/songwriter Neko Case composing the score, Trip Cullman directing and Scott Delman producing.

New York Show Tickets, a Broadway discount ticketing firm, lists Thelma and Louise: The Musical as a “future show,” with a projected 2024 opening.