Amanda Seales Gets SiriusXM Show On Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seales has landed her next gig, signing on as host of Amanda Seales’ Smart Funny & Black Radio on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio channel. The weekly hourlong program will kick off Monday, April 18 at 10 a.m. ET on SiriusXM.

SiriusXM



Seales will co-host the show with Taj Rani, a producer at Seales’ Smart Funny & Black Productions; and JeremiahLikeTheBible. The trio will kick off the week each Monday with conversations, games, celebrity interviews and commentary on Black culture and other topical issues.

It’s a SiriusXM reunion of sorts for Seals, who hosted Breakfast at Diva’s on the satellite radio network’s Hip Hop Nation from 2003-2007. Since then, she played Tiffany DuBois on HBO’s Insecure and had a stint as a co-host of the syndicated talk show The Real. She also headlined her own HBO stand-up special I Be Knowin.

She is also the creator/host of the live music/game show Smart Funny & Black and hosts the podcast Small Doses.

“After so many years away, I’m so hyped to be coming back to radio!” said Seales. “Smart Funny & Black began as a live show and since its inception has become so much more. It is a universe all about using comedy to build community, and I couldn’t be happier to be bringing that to a new audience at SiriusXM!”

Laugh Out Loud Radio features stand-up comedy curated by Hart, along with voices and specials from the Laugh Out Loud catalog.

“I’m beyond excited to have the amazing Amanda Seales join Laugh Out Loud Radio’s expanding family, as we continue to deliver a dynamic slate of voices to the channel,” said Hart, Laugh Out Loud’s chairman. “Passionate, unapologetic, brilliant, talented, and most of all funny, her show is going to be a can’t-miss experience for our SiriusXM listeners nationwide.”