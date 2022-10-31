Amanda Knox, ex-beau reunite in Italy 15 years after murder case

Amanda Knox and her former lover Raffaele Sollecito reunited in an Italian town they had planned to visit 15 years ago – before they were wrongfully accused of the murder of her roommate.

The 35-year-old once dubbed “Foxy Knoxy” and Sollecito were all smiles when they were photographed together recently in the picturesque Umbrian town of Gubbio, the UK’s Mirror reported.

Knox was studying in Perugia when she was accused of helping Sollecito kill her roomie, Meredith Kercher, in a supposed sex game gone wrong in 2007.

The pair were convicted in 2009 and then acquitted on appeal in 2011 — before being convicted again in 2014. The duo was then exonerated once and for all by Italy’s highest court in 2015.

An Ivory Coast-born man named Rudy Guede was later convicted of the headlines-grabbing crime.

Sollecito told the news outlet that his visit with Knox “was so nice. It was the nicest.

“We had been planning to go there on the day Meredith’s body was found,” he said. “We had been planning that trip because obviously we didn’t know what had happened to her and we had free time that day.

“That was the plan before the discovery of the murder of Meredith,” the ex-beau, now a software engineer in Milan, told the Mirror.

“There was also something very light about it, Ms. Knox saying ‘Why don’t we go back to Gubbio?’ She was saying we can go after all this time with her family and I could see they were planning a lot to do there,” he said.

“It was bittersweet to go back as we were supposed to go there in such different circumstances, but it was just nice for us to be able to talk about something that wasn’t the case,” Sollecito added.

Sollecito said he has kept in touch with Knox over the years and was delighted to see her in person and meet her baby daughter Eureka Muse and husband Christopher Robinson.

“We stayed with some friends of Amanda’s from the US and we all had dinner together and went sightseeing,” he told the Mirror.

“We were talking about our lives and our families. I talked a lot with Amanda’s mom and played with her daughter Eureka, who is so sweet,” he said.

Guede, 35, who served 15 years of a 16-year prison sentence, now works in a criminology library and as a waiter in the town of Viterbo, the Times of London reported.

Last week, he denied he was responsible for the murder.

“In my sentences it is written: in collaboration with Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito and none of the judges considers me materially responsible for the crime,” Guede told the Corriere della Sera, according to the Times of London.

“Then they are both acquitted. So I ask you: who did I collaborate with?” he added.

Guede said he had begun a consensual sexual encounter with Meredith and found her dying when he returned from the bathroom.

“Perhaps she would have died anyway, but not having called for help remains my greatest guilt,” he told the Italian paper.

Knox responded publicly to Quede’s remarks, saying his time in the slammer apparently didn’t reform him.

“Someone who continues to accuse innocent people of the crime that he committed himself, and who refuses to concede the truth to a family devastated by grief, remains a criminal,” she reportedly told the Italian magazine Oggi.

“I still suffer from the stigma of a false accusation: I will always be ‘the girl who was accused of murder,’” she said.

Knox now lives with her family in Washington state, where she collaborates with her husband on a podcast series called Labyrinths.