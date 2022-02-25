Amanda Kloots Tests Positive For Covid, Will Miss ‘The Talk’ To Quarantine – The Hamden Journal

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero to Covid in 2020, has revealed she has tested positive for the virus.

Kloots announced the news via a post on her Instagram account Thursday.

“My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over,” Kloots wrote. “I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease.”

“I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning,” she continued. “This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic. I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!! Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days. Any advice please leave below 👇 ❤️”

Kloots joined The Talk as a full-time co-host in January 2021. Her husband, Cordero, died in July 2020 at the age of 41 from complications of Covid-19. She chronicled his long struggle with the disease on Instagram throughout the ordeal. The Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette-turned-entrepreneur and celebrity trainer also is the creator of the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For.