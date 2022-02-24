Amanda Kloots tests positive for COVID-19

Amanda Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died of COVID complications in 2020, shared that she has tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Amanda Kloots has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Talk co-host confirmed the news in a Thursday Instagram post, writing that she will be “missing some days at work” until her quarantine is complete.

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that she is feeling “completely normal now” and is “very grateful.”

“I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease,” she wrote. “I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was a surprise this morning. This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic. I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!”

Kloots’s husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died following complications from the coronavirus in 2020. Since then, Kloots has spoken out about living with grief. In February 2021, she shared how relieved she was that she had taken the first step in getting vaccinated against the virus.

“I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety,” she wrote at the time on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself getting the first dose of the shot.

Last month, Kloots shared a sweet moment between Cordero and their son Elvis on Instagram.

“I think the most important lesson we learn in losing life is how to live life,” the actress captioned the video. “There’s been a lot of loss recently and it really got me thinking about what death teaches us? What lessons can we learn? Maybe it’s a stage of grief I’m passing through, I don’t know, but I’m in a phase of throwing caution to the wind! My one friend said to me, ‘You don’t have to label it!’ My other friend suggested, ‘You should feel invincible!’ I love both of those ideas, feeling invincible with no labels attached!”