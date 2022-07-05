Amanda Kloots honors Nick Cordero on 2nd anniversary of his death

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots together in New York City in 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

Amanda Kloots honored Nick Cordero with a touching tribute on the second anniversary of his death. The Talk co-host, 40, explained how she reframed “his death day” and why she plans to celebrate her late husband on July 5.

“Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him,” Kloots began.

Cordero died from complications stemming from COVID-19 at age 41. He and Kloots, who were married almost three years, share one child, Elvis, who turned 3 last month.

“I’ll tell you a story… Last year on this day my girlfriend told me about [a] beautiful dream she had. We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant. When she asked him why he was there he said, ‘What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It’s the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.’ Hearing this completely changed my mood,” Kloots continued.

“He’s celebrating today? He’s happy? Birth and death have so many similarities. I can’t possibly know what’s on the other side but he was sending me a clear message. I quickly reframed this day. July 5th is Nicks ‘new birth’ day instead of his death day. This idea brought a positive light to [an] otherwise dark day. I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th.”

Kloots concluded by telling her husband, “I miss you more than life.” The photo montage is set to Justin Bieber’s song “Ghost.”

Kloots often remembers the Tony-nominated Broadway star on social media and has been open about grief.

“I think the most important lesson we learn in losing life is how to live life,” Kloots shared earlier this year. “There’s been a lot of loss recently and it really got me thinking about what death teaches us? What lessons can we learn? Maybe it’s a stage of grief I’m passing through, I don’t know, but I’m in a phase of throwing caution to the wind! My one friend said to me, ‘You don’t have to label it!’ My other friend suggested, ‘You should feel invincible!’ I love both of those ideas, feeling invincible with no labels attached!”

The author started dating again last year, but said “it’s very hard.”

