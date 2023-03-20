Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold amid ’90s Con absence: report

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold. (Photo: Amanda Bynes via Instagram)

Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold, according to reports, nearly one year to the day after her conservatorship was terminated. The news comes shortly after she canceled an appearance at 90s Con last minute.

According to TMZ, Bynes called 911 on herself on Sunday. The actress was reportedly found wandering around downtown Los Angeles naked and alone. When she came out of a psychotic episode, she supposedly flagged down a car and asked for help. Law enforcement sources tell the outlet Bynes was taken to a nearby police station and a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a 5150, which is when a person is detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.

A source confirms to NBC News that Bynes is on a 72-hour hold with the insider adding “she hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

Yahoo reached out to Bynes’s lawyer and agent, but did not immediately receives responses. The LAPD is not commenting.

Bynes’s ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, claimed to Page Six on Monday that the actress has been “off her meds.” The 36-year-old has sought treatment for mental health issues. In 2014, she claimed on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression, but later walked the statement back. Bynes has spoken about struggling with addiction to the prescription Adderall.

The former child star made headlines in 2013 for run-ins with police as a string of troubling episodes played out in the public. She was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold after starting a fire in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks, Calif. home. Bynes’s conservatorship was first established that year. In 2014, the She’s the Man star was involuntarily hospitalized again and the conservatorship was made permanent. The conservatorship was terminated last March with the support of Bynes’s parents.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” Bynes said at the time via her attorney.

Story continues

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she concluded. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

After the conservatorship ended, Bynes moved in with Michael, whom she met at a sober living facility. In April, the actress took to social media and accused her fiancé of relapsing, watching porn and shared other alleged personal information. He claimed he had no idea what she was talking about. They ended their engagement in July.

Bynes was set to reunite with her All That co-stars at 90s Con over the weekend, but backed out last minute due to an “unknown illness.”

“I’ve just been praying for her,” Kel Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight amid Bynes’s absence. “It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

The convention would have marked Bynes’s first public appearance since the end of her conservatorship.