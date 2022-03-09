Amanda Bynes is having her heart face tattoo removed

Amanda Bynes is undergoing the “tattoo removal process.”

That was the caption for a 10-second video clip she posted to Instagram on Wednesday. In it, the camera closed in on her face and she removed her glasses to show that the black outline of a heart, which she’s had on her cheek for at least the last couple of years, looked fainter than it has in the past.

The heart was darker when the What I Like About You actress shared the very first post on the @amanda.bynes1986 account just a day earlier. Yahoo Entertainment confirmed Bynes was the official owner of it with her attorney, David A. Esquibias, who is working on her conservatorship case.

Bynes has been in the conservatorship — overseen by her mom, Lynn — for nearly nine years. It went into effect after Bynes was involuntarily hospitalized on a psychiatric hold in 2013 and 2014. She later said that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Just last month, Bynes filed documents to end the legal arrangement. Her case will be heard March 22.

“What’s up Instagram?” she said Tuesday in that first post. “Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

The former child star’s last acting credit is 2010’s Easy A. Since then, she’s sought treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues, living in sober houses for a while. She also earned an associate’s degree from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and became engaged to Paul Michael, a man she met in rehab. In 2017, she regained control of her finances.

Amanda Bynes stars in Easy A with Emma Stone. (Photo: Adam Taylor/Screen Gems/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Lynn Bynes has already endorsed her daughter making her own medical decisions again. “Amanda’s mother, Lynn, is so proud of her for all the hard work and progress Amanda has made, and she supports Amanda’s petition to terminate the conservatorship,” Lynn’s attorney Tamar Arminak said last month. “Lynn is excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life and being there for Amanda as her mother.”