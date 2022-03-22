Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Ends After 9 Years, Per Judge’s Order – The Hamden Journal

Amanda Bynes was formally released today from a conservatorship under which her mother controlled the actress’ personal and financial decisions, according to multiple reports.

On Monday, a judge indicated in a tentative ruling that the conservatorship was “no longer required.” An attorney for Bynes’ parents told NBC News last month that they support their daughter’s move to end the conservatorship.

At today’s hearing a judge made the change official. That means Bynes, 35, is once again in charge of her own life.

In a statement to People today Bynes said, “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”

The Easy A actress’ mother, Lynn, was granted conservatorship over her old daughter after the former Amanda Show star had several run-ins with the law, lit a driveway on fire in the suburban neighborhood where she grew up and was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. The actress, who got her first Nickelodeon show at age 10, later said she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In the years since, Bynes has sought treatment for addiction and achieved at least one long period of sobriety.

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael, whom she met in treatment, on Valentine’s Day 2020.