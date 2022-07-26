Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael Break Up After More Than 2 Years Together

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have gone their separate ways.

The pair, who began dating in late 2019, have broken up a little more than two weeks after news broke that they had called off their engagement, multiple sources confirm to E! News. At the time, a source told E! News that although the couple broke off their engagement for the second time, they remained a committed relationship.

“[They] are together working through the tough times,” the insider said, adding that “a series of significant” obstacles prevented them from tying the knot including public pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda and Paul and had been together for a couple of months when the What a Girl Wants star announced their engagement in a since-deleted 2020 Valentine’s Day post shared to Instagram. Alongside a photo featuring her silver ring and his gold band, Alongside a photo featuring her silver ring and his gold band, Amanda referred to Paul as the “love of her life.”

Weeks after announcing their engagement, E! News learned that the two called it quits—however they reunited soon after.

Shortly after the two got back together, another source told E! News that due to Amanda’s conservatorship (which was terminated in March after nearly nine years), a wedding would be “unlikely” to happen.

And although the legal agreement came to an end earlier this year, there wasn’t a rush to walk down the aisle just yet. As a separate insider close to the actress told E! News amid her conservatorship ending, Amanda was “still with Paul, her fiancée, and she’s been surrounding herself with supportive people and making good, healthy choices for herself.”

The news of the former couple’s split comes almost three months after Amanda publicly apologized to Paul after alleging he relapsed on drugs on her Instagram Story. Per TMZ, the pair got into a verbal dispute, which resulted in Amanda kicking Paul out of her Los Angeles home and him calling the police.

“Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening,” Amanda’s lawyer, David Esquibias, told E! News in a statement at the time. “Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived.”

In the wake of the incident, Amanda issued a public apology to Paul. “I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong,” she told E! News in an exclusive statement on April 28. “He drug tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused.”

