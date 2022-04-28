Amanda Bynes and fiancé have blowup at home over alleged drug use, porn

Amanda Bynes is having relationship troubles with fiancé Paul Michael.

The former actress from Hairspray and She’s the Man had her conservatorship terminated in March after eight years, and was looking forward to moving in with Michael and moving forward with her life. However, she’s now accusing him of using drugs behind her back, while he claims she stole and used his prescription pills. Police were called to their home on Thursday morning after a blowout.

Early Thursday, Bynes said in since-deleted Instagram Stories that her partner, whom she met in a sober living facility in 2019, “stopped taking his medications.” She went on to claim she found his “stash of crack cocaine,” alleging he has “been using for the past six months.”

Additionally, she claimed she found “mom and son porn” on his phone, and proof that he “vandalized his mom’s home,” breaking all her photos and putting “salmon under her bed.”

Bynes called his behavior “alarming” and said she was “afraid of what he’ll do,” adding, “He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

Michael responded on his own Instagram that he didn’t know “what the f*** she’s talking about” before deleting all his posts.

Now it turns out that the pair had a huge blowup at their home early Thursday. According to TMZ, Michael called police at 2:30 a.m. and told the dispatcher he and Bynes had a verbal dispute. He claimed that she took his Adderall — the drug at the center of her addiction issues — and was out of control. He said she kicked him out of the house, but he stayed until cops came.

Bynes’s lawyer David Esquibias hasn’t yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment but told People, “Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived. Amanda is now back home and denies Paul’s claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her well-being.”

Since this all transpired, Bynes and Michael have been photographed out together in L.A. On Thursday, they were walking together while Bynes held a beverage in her hand. They even kissed in front of paparazzi.

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael — together in L.A. on Thursday — are spotted for the first time since police were called to their home overnight amid a dispute. He reportedly told police she took his Adderall and was acting out of control, kicking him out of their home. She later used Instagram to publicly accuse him of secretly doing drugs and watching porn. (Photo: BACKGRID)

Bynes has also since issued the most bizarre correction we’ve seen in a while — about the type of porn she claimed Michael had been watching as well as his drug use status. She said nothing about her allegedly taking his Adderall.

“Correction,” Bynes said in another video on Instagram. “Paul looked up MILFs [porn]. Moms and sons [porn was just what] popped up [in the search results].”

“Also, I went to CVS, bought a drug test. Paul tested clean,” she continued. “Paul’s clean.”

She ended the video by saying, “Also, I had something in my teeth in the last video.”

Bynes made great strides to break out of the conservatorship she was under for eight years. The legal arrangement — put in place after she was involuntarily hospitalized more than once, including after setting a fire in a stranger’s driveway and Adderall abuse — was terminated in March with the support of her parents.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said in a statement following the termination news. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Bynes’s immediate plans also included moving into a Los Angeles rental home with Michael, who she met at the sober home she resided in circa 2019. Bynes announced a pregnancy soon after, but her lawyer later said she wasn’t pregnant. Bynes and Michael then became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2020.

The pair have released two songs together on social media since her conservatorship ended.