‘Am I Dating a Serial Killer?’ Podcast Set At Audible From XG Prods – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: XG Productions, the company behind Fox’s reboot of America’s Most Wanted, has landed another podcast order at Audible.

The company is making true-crime dating show Am I Dating a Serial Killer? for the Amazon-owned audio service.

The series will explore the crossover topics of dating and dangerous personalities by sharing stories of real people navigating the sometimes treacherous path to finding the right partner.

Hosted by author and dating expert Gabi Conti, each episode features a victim of the dating world’s harrowing story and weighs in on the pitfalls of dating the wrong person before an expert in psychology, behavioral profiling, forensics, or personal safety provides tips.

Am I Dating a Serial Killer?, which launches February 3, was created by Conti, Peter McDonnell and James Bruce. The trio exec produce with Heather J. Miller and XG Productions’ Spencer Gordon and Peter Clemente.

Last year, XG Productions, which was set up by former FBI agents Jim and Tim Clemente, struck a deal with Paramount+ to adapt their Audible original series Call Me God for television after signing a first-look deal with CBS Studios.

“As a former serial dater who has often wondered if I was about to go on a date with a serial killer, I am thrilled to share this podcast with the world,” said Conti. “I learned so much working on this show from the chilling stories our ten brave guests shared, to the safety tips from our certified experts in forensics, criminal profiling and psychology. In a true crime obsessed world where most first dates start with the swipe of the finger, I strongly believe this podcast is a must listen to anyone who has ever struggled to navigate that fine line between sexy and scary.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Audible on another great series and to have partnered with Gabi on this important topic,” added Peter McDonnell, head of audio at XG Productions. “These must-hear, eye-opening stories are in the end opportunities to have a dialogue about what can go wrong, sometimes quickly, on a date or even in a long-term relationship, and how what we want in love can sometimes cloud over a red flag that is right in front of us.”

Gabi Conti is managed by Matt Sadeghian at Avalon and Molly Fenton at Cohen & Gardner.