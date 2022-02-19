A&M-Commerce men to close out home basketball season today

Feb. 19—Texas A&M University-Commerce will close out its regular home basketball season and try to break back into the win column when the Lions face St. Mary’s of San Antonio today.

The Lone Star Conference contest is planned for 4 p.m. in the Field House following the game between the Lion women and the Rattlers at 2 p.m.

The 16-6 Lion men rank third in the LSC at 8-4 though they lost their last game on Thursday 81-66 to hot-shooting St. Edward’s of Austin. The Lions also lost a non-conference game 70-67 to UT Tyler last week.

A&M-Commerce has two road games remaining on Thursday at San Angelo against Angelo State and then on Feb. 26 at Odessa versus UT Permian Basin.

The LSC tournament is scheduled to begin on March 1 so the Lions are assured of postseason play in their final season in the LSC before moving into the Southland Conference.

St. Edward’s shot 10-of-18 from 3-point range in the first half to build a surprising 48-33 lead over the Lions. Jake Krafka hit six of those 3-pointers in the first half for St. Edward’s and wound up with a team-high 20 points. Uche Dibiamaka doubled up for the Hilltoppers with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bennett Mohn and Daniel Venzant both tossed in 12 points and Logan Cook pulled down 13 rebounds as St. Edward’s improved to 14-11 for the season and 7-7 in conference play.

Augustine Ene, who was 4-of-7 from 3-point range, led the Lions with 20 points. Alphonso Wills was next with 10 points. Demarcus Demonia added seven points, while Jairus Roberson, Clashon Gaffney and Rodney Brown all added six points. Gaffney, who leads the LSC in blocked shots, knocked down four this time.

St. Mary’s is 11-11 overall and 8-5 in conference play following a 70-62 loss on Thursday at UT Tyler. Tyler Caron led the Rattlers with 12 points and Mamady Djikine tossed in 10.

A&M-Commerce is 11-10 against St. Mary’s including a 68-61 home loss to the Rattlers last season.

Story continues

A&M-Commerce is 12-3 at home this season and the Rattlers are 4-7 on the road.

LSC men’s basketball

St. Edward’s 48 33 —81

A&M-Commerce 33 33 —66

SE: Jake Krafka 20, Uche Dibiamaka 14, Bennett Mohn 12, Daniel Venzant 12, Logan Cook 2, Luke Pluymen 9, Gavino Ramos 7, Mason Hix 5.

A&M-C: Augustine Ene 20, Demarcus Demonia 7, Jairus Roberson 6, Clashon Gaffney 6, Carson Tuttle 5, Alphonso Willis 10, Rodney Brown 6, Khaliq Abudul-Mateen 3, JJ Romer Rosario 3.

Records: SE 14-11, 7-7; A&M-C 16-6, 8-5.

Next game: St. Mary’s at A&M-Commerce, 4 p.m. Saturday.