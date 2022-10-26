Alyssa Scott Announces Pregnancy Nearly One Year After Death of Her and Nick Cannon’s Son Zen

As Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon prepare to mark the first anniversary of son Zen‘s death, the model is also beginning a new chapter.

On Oct. 26, Alyssa announced that she’s pregnant by sharing a photo of her baby bump. Alongside the picture, which also included her daughter Zeela, 4, the model wrote, “With you by my side….”

While Alyssa has yet to share additional details about her pregnancy, E! News has reached out to her for comment and has not heard back.

The 29-year-old’s pregnancy news comes just months after she sparked speculation while sharing a baby bump photo on Mother’s Day. “Today I’m grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother’s voice on the other line,” she captioned the photo. “I’m grateful for my daughter who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love.”

Last December, Alyssa and Nick shared that their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from a brain tumor. Following the death of Zen, the Wild ‘N Out host praised Alyssa during his daytime show, Nick Cannon.

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen,” the 42-year-old shared. “Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom and continues to be the best mom.”

And over the summer Alyssa penned an emotional message on her Instagram Stories revealing her immense amount of grief over the loss of her son.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay,” Alyssa wrote beneath a photo of her son wrapped in a blue blanket Aug. 12. “I will never be the same. My body feels it. I’ve been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum.”

While it’s not been confirmed that Nick is the father of Alyssa’s growing baby, the All That alum is dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and also twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is expecting a third.

He shares Golden Sagon, 5, and Powerful Queen, 21 months with Brittany Bell—who gave birth to his 10th child Rise Messiah in September.

The comedian and Bre Tiesi welcomed his son Legendary, June 28 and Nick most recently became a father to daughter Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole on Sept. 14.

