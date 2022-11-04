Alyssa Sapire Promoted to Lead Global Content For Disney Junior – The Hamden Journal

Disney Branded Television has promoted Alyssa Sapire to SVP, Development, Series and Strategy at Disney Junior.

Sapire, previously SVP, Original Programming, has been acting in the role since March, succeeding Joe D’Ambrosia who left to join Sony Pictures TV. The promotion has now been made permanent.

In the top programming post, Sapire serves as the creative lead for Disney Junior content, encompassing strategic oversight of development, current and acquired programming for linear and streaming. She will also work closely with Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution to identify, develop and advance Disney Junior franchise opportunities.

Sapire has solidified her senior leadership team. Kim Berglund has been tapped as VP of development with oversight of all series, specials and shorts in development, including identifying new creative talent. Diane Ikemiyashiro and Lori Mozilo will both serve as VP of current series. The two will co-lead, each having oversight on any projects in production, working closely with partners across The Walt Disney Company on continued franchises.

Kim Berglund, Diane Ikemiyashiro and Lori Mozilo (Courtesy of Disney Branded Television)

“Alyssa is a dedicated champion of the power of storytelling and the absolute right leader for the Disney Junior brand,” said Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis, to whom Sapire reports. “She has assembled a best-in-class team and developed an incredibly strong content slate with one overarching goal: to create magical, memorable stories that provide joy, stoke curiosity and live in the hearts of young audiences everywhere.”

Sapire first joined Disney in 2016. During her tenure, she has helped to build a diverse slate for Disney Junior that includes Young Jedi Adventures, a partnership with Lucasfilm and their first series for preschoolers, as well as SuperKitties, Kindergarten: The Musical, a Winnie the Pooh shorts series, Firebuds and Rise Up, Sing Out. Her team also founded The Writer’s Clubhouse, an initiative designed to engage, develop and mentor talent with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences to become the next generation of preschool storytellers.

Prior to joining Disney, Sapire was VP of Development and Programming, FremantleMedia Kids & Family Group. She also served 10 years at Nickelodeon, where she helped launch Noggin and TeenNick. She was also a producer at Scholastic and began her career in production and research for PBS/WNET-TV science documentaries.

The Disney Junior preschool content brand encompasses parks, music, consumer products, live events, and linear television. In Linear TV, Disney Junior has been the #1 preschool network for the past 10 years among total viewers and kids 2-5.