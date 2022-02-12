Alyssa Milano Still Considering Congressional Run Even Though She Doesn’t Think She Could Win

Alyssa Milano is still considering a run for congress. Milano first confirmed in June that she was looking at mounting a campaign in 2024 for California’s very red fourth congressional district seat.

However, she now tells Variety that she doesn’t actually think she could win. But no matter.

“My thought is, even if I’m not winning, which I don’t think I can, I can collect data for the next candidate,” Milano said Thursday night at GLAAD and the National Football League’s “Night of Pride” event. “It’s all about progress, which is what progressives are all about. I think sometimes we lose sight of that. But, you know, I’m hopeful that that district can turn at some point and maybe I can help contribute to that.”

With the GLAAD evening focused on LGBTQ+ representation in sports and its impact on young people, Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill was certainly at top of mind for many. If passed, the bill would ban the discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in Florida public schools.

“God, I can’t with all of the oppressive, hurtful policy that has been presented and is passing on a state level,” Milano said. “It is absolutely heartbreaking. But, you know, it feels like as soon as we make some progress, it gets rolled back on a state level because white supremacy and the patriarchy is scared of losing their power.”

The night’s program also featured a boisterous performance by New Orleans’ “Queen Diva” Big Freedia, who revealed to Variety that she has a music video coming next week, with an album on the way. The event, hosted on the roof of the NFL L.A. office in Inglewood ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, also featured panels addressing LGBTQ+ representation in sports and media.

On the subject of representation in the NFL, R.K. Russell, a former defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys who came out as bisexual in 2019, spoke to Variety about the impact of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib coming out as gay last year. His announcement made him the NFL’s first and only out player.

“Him coming out is a big part for our community, a big part for football, and it allows the NFL to do things like this, to have a chance to really extend that hand,” Russell said. “I think a lot of the times the excuse for not being so inclusive, or not having that messaging or that branding is that, ‘Oh, there are no out players,’ so that excuse is now gone.”

