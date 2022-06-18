Alysia Reiner, April Matthis And Joel De La Fuente Added To Brooke Berman Film ‘Ramona At Midlife’ – The Hamden Journal

Writer/director Brooke Berman has added Alysia Reiner (Captain Marvel), Joel De La Fuente (The Man in the High Castle) and April Matthis (New Amsterdam) to the cast of the new Yvonne Woods starring comedy Ramona at Midlife.

The dark comedy follows a single mother and former literary “It Girl” who discovers that her unflattering current reality is the subject of a hot filmmaker’s newest project. As Ramona faces up to her disappointments and wrecked friendships, she finds true creative power and is finally ready to become her best self. A comedy about who we are now.

Producer Kristen Vaganos says, “In her directorial debut, Brooke brings together a stellar cast of actors and long-time collaborators hailing from her 25-year long career in theater and film to tell this female-driven tale about who gets to tell whose story – and why it matters.”

Rosemarie Dewitt, Scarlett Sher, Cathy Curtin, Rob Beitzel, and Zarah Mahler also star in the film which begins shooting month in New York City.