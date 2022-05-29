Alycia Debnam-Carey Exits ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ After 7 Seasons – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from tonight’s AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead episode.

Alycia Debnam-Carey said goodbye to AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead after 7 seasons on tonight’s episode titled “Amina.” Debnam-Carey, who played Alicia Clark, was part of the cast since the show’s inception.

Debnam-Carey’s exit follows the news of her casting in the upcoming Hulu series Saint X which was announced earlier this month. The Hamden Journal speculated at the time that her new gig would likely prevent her from continuing on the AMC series.

Alicia really went through some tough and emotional moments in her final appearance as she fought against turning into a zombie. The pull to the other side was intense but with the help of a mysterious little girl—who turns out to be her younger self via her subconscious—Alica survives the fever and lives another day fighting the good fight.

But before all that, she makes amends with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) on the beach as he and the others escape.

“Victor, I didn’t just save you so you could live to do what I couldn’t. I did it because I love you too,” Alica tells Victor from the beach as he rows away on a boat.

In the final beats of the episode, Alicia sets off on a new mission all on her own after revealing she’s feeling better than she has in a long time.

“[I’m going] to find the people who heard my message and spend whatever time I have left making sure they have somewhere safe to go,” she tells her 8-year-old self.

With Alicia surviving the fever, it’s certainly possible she could return someday in the future. But for now, Debnam-Carey confirmed her exit from the series via social media.

“I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself. I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn’t be here without you all and I am so grateful,” she wrote in part.

Read her post in full below.

To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark.

Where to begin…

I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on @feartwd for so long. It has gifted me so much.

It has been the most extraordinary training ground as an actor where I’ve been given the chance to grow and learn. I’ve had the honour of working with so many inspiring and talented people. It provided new opportunities, such as directing and it has bonded me to such incredible fans that have supported me along the way.

It has been exciting, challenging, fun, hard and inspiring.

I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself. I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn’t be here without you all and I am so grateful.

I had a lot of conversations over the years with our showrunners @goldbergian and @andrewchambliss and I think we found a fitting way to conclude Alicia’s story. It is beautiful, hopeful and elusive.

To the crews and casts from Los Angeles to Vancouver, Mexico to Texas, I am thankful for everything you’ve taught me. I love you all so much and I am so lucky to have had you all by my side. To the cast going forward, I’m so excited for what you will create next! And to my ride or dies who have been there with me every step of the way (you know who you are) I will be forever grateful to you.

It is bittersweet, but it is time.

Thank you for everything.

My love to you all.