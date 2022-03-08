For Brothers Osborne, two is now won!

The country singers took home the prize for duo of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night.

TJ, 37, said the award was a pick-me-up after their latest single, “I’m Not For Everyone,” was pulled from country radio last week. “I needed a little wind put in our sails,” he told the crowd.

John, 39, said the pair “never ever expect” awards “literally ever,” adding that it “always comes as a huge surprise” whenever they win.

He then gave a shoutout to his wife Lucie Silvas, who was not in attendance at Monday’s event, in addition to his new dog Django and the brothers’ mom and dad and several others for their support. TJ told boyfriend Abi Ventura that he loved him during his brief speech.

Brothers Osborne beat out Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, LOCASH and Maddie & Tae for the win.

“I love you all, couldn’t have done it without you,” John continued before adding “Couldn’t have done it without my brother, I love him to death.”

The duo released their third album Skeletons in 2020, and gave it a re-release in January with three new songs.

TJ, who publicly came out as gay last year, made headlines in November after he sang the pair’s hit “Younger Me,” about his experience coming to terms with his sexuality, at the CMA Awards, then shared a kiss with Ventura while on his way to accept the vocal duo of the year award.

“I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t make anyone uncomfortable, but this is how I feel.’ I love this person, and I want to be open in every way,” he later told ET. “Hopefully [it can] show people that they also don’t need to hide or alter themselves in any way.”

Brothers Osborne are currently nominated for best country album at the upcoming Grammy awards.

The ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, are streaming live from Las Vegas on Amazon Prime.