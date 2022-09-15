Saints running back Alvin Kamara‘s practice participation took a step in the wrong direction.

Kamara was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he did not practice at all on Thursday. Kamara has injured ribs.

Kamara had nine carries for 39 yards in the season-opening win over the Falcons. Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington, and Tony Jones Jr. are the other backs on the Saints roster.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) was the only other player to sit out practice. Adebo did not play against the Falcons.

Quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was a limited participant for the second straight day. Ingram (ankle), Washington (hamstring), defensive end Cameron Jordan (hip), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), cornerback Alonte Taylor (hip), and tackle Landon Young (hip) were also listed as limited.

Alvin Kamara out of practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk