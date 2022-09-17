The Saints have several injury questions at running back heading into Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Dwayne Washington have all been listed as questionable to play in the NFC South clash this weekend. Kamara went from limited by a rib injury on Wednesday to out of practice on Thursday and reporters at the open portion of Friday’s session didn’t see him on the field.

Ingram is dealing with an ankle injury and Washington has a hamstring injury. All the injuries leave Tony Jones Jr. as the only healthy back on the 53-man roster, but the Saints did sign Latavius Murray to the practice squad this week.

There’s also a question mark next to quarterback Jameis Winston‘s name. Winston got checked out in the sideline medical tent last weekend and is listed as questionable with a back injury, but there has not been much sign of concern about his ability to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) and cornerback Alonte Taylor (hip) were listed as questionable as well. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) is the only player who has been ruled out.

Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston questionable to face Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk