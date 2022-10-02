Alvin Kamara is inactive for Vikings-Saints

It was known that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas wouldn’t play on Sunday in London against the Vikings due to injury. Running back Alvin Kamara now joins them as inactive.

Kamara, who has been dealing with a rib injury, played in Week One and Week Three. He had been listed as questionable for today’s game.

Also inactive for the Saints are running back Tony Jones Jr., safety Marcus Maye, offensive lineman Andrus Peat, and tight end Nick Vannett,

The Saints activated running back Latavius Murray from the practice squad on Saturday. He’ll likely get some opportunities against his former team. Mark Ingram will be the starter.

The Vikings and Saints last played on Christmas Day 2020. In that game, Kamara tied the single-game record with six touchdowns as the Saints obliterated the Vikings, 52-33.

