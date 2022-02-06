Alvin Kamara arrested for battery after Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday afternoon after playing in the Pro Bowl, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Kamara’s arrest Sunday evening, hours after the conclusion of the Pro Bowl. According to police, the alleged victim reported being battered at a Las Vegas night club at 5:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, and Kamara was identified as the suspect.

Alvin Kamara faces a battery charge for an alleged incident at a Las Vegas nightclub. (Kirby Lee/Reuters)

Police say they found Kamara and detained him without incident on Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

No further details about the alleged incident were immediately available.

Kamara caught four passes for 23 yards in Sunday’s Pro Bowl, which was played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC won, 41-35.