Altria Tops Earnings Estimates Despite Slight Revenue Dip

reported first-quarter earnings that beat the average analyst estimate and reaffirmed full-year estimates despite a slight revenue dip from the year-quarter.

The cigarette and tobacco manufacturer reported first-quarter revenue of $5.89 billion. Revenue excluding excise taxes was $4.82 billion, a decline of 1.3% from a year earlier and below Wall Street expectations of $4.88 billion, according to FactSet. Altria (ticker: MO) also reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 a share, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $1.09.