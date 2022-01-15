Altria (MO) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, rising from 66 to 73.







When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.

This proprietary rating measures market leadership by showing how a stock’s price movement over the last 52 weeks measures up against that of the other stocks in our database.

History reveals that the best stocks tend to have an RS Rating of over 80 in the early stages of their moves. See if Altria can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.

Altria stock is building a long consolidation with a 52.69 buy point. See if it can clear the breakout price in volume at least 40% higher than normal. Keep in mind that earnings are due near the end of January.

The company showed 3% earnings growth in its most recent report. Revenue rose -5%. Keep an eye out for the company’s next round of numbers on or around Jan. 28.

Altria stock earns the No. 4 rank among its peers in the Tobacco industry group. Universal (UVV) and Vector (VGR) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.

