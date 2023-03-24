Altria Believes Smoke-Free Products Could Double Revenue for the Growth Area

Altria



the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, is in reinvention mode, building a group of smoke-free products. It is expanding into e-vapors, heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches.

(ticker: MO) said it believes this new array of products can help the company reach two of its enterprise goals for 2028. The goals include growing total U.S. smoke-free volumes by at least 35% and approximately doubling its total U.S. smoke-free net revenue to $5 billion in the same time period, “with $2 billion coming from innovative smoke-free products,” according to a FactSet transcript of the investor day.