Altitude Boards Sales, UK & Ireland For Laura Poitras Nan Goldin Doc – The Hamden Journal

Altitude has boarded international sales and UK and Irish distribution on Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras’s Nan Goldin bio-pic All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, ahead of its world premiere at Venice and North American debut at Toronto.

The Participant-backed production is billed as “an epic, emotional” story about the renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, told through her slideshows, intimate interviews and photography.

It features rare footage of her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis brought on by painkillers developed by their Purdue Pharma company and also delves into a more personal side of her life, through the photography of her friends and peers featured in exhibitions such as ‘The Ballad of Sexual Dependency’ and NEA-censored AIDS exhibition ‘Witnesses: Against Our Vanishing’.

News of the Altitude acquisitions follows hot on the heels of Neon’s announcement that it had acquired North American rights.

Altitude Film Sales will present the film to international buyers at Venice and Toronto. The bio-doc then heads to New York Film Festival, where it will be featured as the festival’s Centerpiece.

The film’s international theatrical release will coincide with the major Nan Goldin retrospective ‘This Will Not End Well’. The show will open in October at Moderna Museet, Stockholm and then travels to the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam (August 31, 2023–January 28, 2024), the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin (October 2024–March 2025) and Pirelli HangarBicocca in Milan (March–July 2025).

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed is produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov and Laura Poitras. Executive Producers are Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; Clare Carter; Alex Kwartler; and Hayley Theisen.

The deal was negotiated by Rob Williams, VP, Content Sales, and Adam Macy, Senior Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs for Participant; and Mike Runagall for Altitude.