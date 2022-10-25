Alta Global Media Signs Netflix ’Silverton Siege‘ Scribe Sabelo Mgidi – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: South African screenwriter Sabelo ‘Subz’ Mgidi has signed with Alta Global Media for management.

Mgidi recently penned Netflix’s film Silverton Siege, which debuted in April and has become a flagship original for the streamer in Africa. It opened as Netflix’s second biggest film of the week and reached third spot in the U.S. The film is inspired by the real-life incident that sparked the global “Free Mandela” movement.

The Pretoria-born Mgidi, who has also authored three books, is now in development on an unnamed six-part series at Netflix. His novels comprise The Split of Gary Oliver, The Exit Interview and The Gautrian Heist, which became an independent best seller.

In 2019, he was contracted as head writer on seasons one and two of Ferguson Films’ Netflix series Kings of Joburg, which won Best TV Series (Africa) at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards 2021.

Mgidi will be managed by Steven Adams at LA’s Alta Global Media, which also represents Silverton Siege director South African filmmaker Mandla Dube, as we reported in our recent feature on international talent — read more here.