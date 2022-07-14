Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Stock Split

Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report  (GOOG) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report stock had a nice pop last week but has been struggling over the past few days.

The shares are down about 1% at last check and have declined each day this week. That’s even as the company’s 20-for-1 stock split is scheduled to go into effect on Monday, July 18. 

Alphabet will be the second notable FAANG component to undergo a stock split this year, as Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com Inc. Report did early last month.

While a stock split does not change the value of the business, statistics highlight how it can act as a catalyst for the stock price over the next 12 months.