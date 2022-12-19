Alphabet Stock: A Good Buy for 2023 and Beyond? Check the Chart.

It has been a difficult year for tech investors.

The statement reflects the performance of most technology stocks, big and small — Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Free Report  (GOOG) – Get Free Report included.

One of the megacap tech stocks and a member of the heralded FAANG group, Alphabet has struggled to weather the 2022 bear market.

The Google parent’s move hasn’t been like the worst of the growth stocks; some have seen declines of 60% to 70% or more. But Alphabet stock has suffered its worst decline in a dozen years.