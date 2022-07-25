Alphabet Earnings Preview: Will Tech Giant Post a Report Like Snap's?

Alphabet Earnings Preview: Will Tech Giant Post a Report Like Snap’s?

by

Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report  (GOOG) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report has not been trading all that well.

In February, the company reported strong earnings, announced a big buyback plan and declared a 20-for-1 stock split. Roughly a month later tech and online-retail giant Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com Inc. Report announced a stock split.

Amazon stock enjoyed a nice rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split but then struggled afterward. 

For the Google parent Alphabet’s stock, the shares rallied about a week ahead of the split, which began trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 18.