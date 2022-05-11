Almost 5,000 People Were Injured During Astroworld Tragedy, Victims Claim in New Court Filing

People attend a makeshift memorial on November 7, 2021 at the NRG Park grounds where eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. – Authorities in Texas opened a criminal investigation Saturday into a tragedy in which the crowd at a huge Travis Scott rap concert surged toward the stage in a crush that killed eight people and sent dozens to the hospital. Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston’s NRG Park Friday night when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty

Over six months after the Astroworld tragedy, new court filings shed light on how many concert goers were injured that day.

Jason Itkin, Richard Mithoff, and Sean Roberts, the attorneys acting as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel for the suits filed the claims Monday in Harris County, Texas, Rolling Stone reported.

According to the magazine, the attorneys said that along with the 10 deaths, there were 732 claims tied to injuries that required extensive medical treatment, 1,649 tied to less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for injuries where the severity is still under review, totaling over 4,900 claims for deaths and injuries at the festival.

Rolling Stone said it was not made clear how the attorneys determined what merits “extensive” or “less extensive” medical attention for their clients’ injuries.

Harris County did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A representative for Mithoff declined to comment.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Erika Goldring/WireImage Travis Scott

On Nov. 5, 2021 over 50,000 fans gathered to attend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. As Scott’s set began, many of the attendees attempted to rush the stage causing countless people to lose consciousness or be trampled.

The victims of the tragedy were Danish Baig, 27, Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña, 23, Madison Dubiski, 23, Franco Patiño, 21, Jacob Jurinek, 20, John Hilgert, 14, Axel Acosta, 21, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Bharti Shahan, 22, and Ezra Blount, 9.

Scott offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims. Several of the victims’ families have since rejected his offer.

In his first post-Astroworld interview in December, Scott — who has a lawsuit against him that represents nearly 2,800 victims — said he was unable to hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began, and claimed he did stop the show several times in order to ensure his fans were safe.

Scott requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him in December 2021. In the filings, the rapper and his company “generally” denied the allegations made in the suits.