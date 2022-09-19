Allison Janney stars in ‘Lou,’ ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 kills off Jeff Garlin’s Murray, Netflix’s ‘Bling Ring’ docuseries premieres

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 19-25, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist revisits teen burglar bunch who looted from A-listers

Can we all agree that the 2000s were the worst of times in celebrity culture? In the decade that saw Britney Spears forced into a conservatorship and Janet Jackson blacklisted for a nine-sixteenths of a second nipple flash, a group of entitled, fame-, reality TV- and fashion-obsessed teens broke into the homes of Hollywood stars to steal clothes, jewelry, cash, drugs and a gun worth more than $3 million. More than 10 years after the headline-making heists — at the homes of Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Bilson and Audrina Patridge — members of the so-called “Bling Ring” revisit their crimes, which took place between 2008 and 2009, for a three-part Netflix doc. Alexis Neiers (now Alexis Haines) and Nick Prugo (now Nick Norgo), who were both convicted, talk about how they got there: using social media to track the whereabouts of stars, entering often unlocked mansions and stealing their favorite red carpet looks that the unsavvy high schoolers would then wear. “We were constantly going to Paris’s house,” Prugo brags at one point in the doc, using The Simple Life star’s first name as if they were old pals. “It was like our personal ATM.” Neiers — who infamously called a Vanity Fair writer to correct reporting on the heels she wore to court — reflects on being made the face of the Bling Ring and it blowing up her planned path to stardom. (Neiers was arrested while taping the pilot of an E! reality show, Pretty Wild.) If you’e looking for a redemption story, this isn’t it. For instance, you’ll also have to listen to Prugo complain about who played him in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 The Bling Ring film and how it should have been a young Tom Cruise-type. But it’s a look back at that time — when reality TV and social media fused as paparazzi on Hollywood stars peaked, giving outsiders this all-access pass into how celebrities lived their lives, and how this group of misguided wannabes liked what they saw so much they went to get it. It’s how they pulled it off, what they saw behind the so-called golden gates of the stars’ homes and what regrets they have now. It also features The Hills star Patridge’s take as a victim, one who locked herself in a closet, fearful for her life, and was left “terrified” during the ordeal. — Suzy Byrne

The Real Bling Ring premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: The Goldbergs returns minus Jeff Garlin’s canceled patriarch

Everyone’s favorite ’80s family is back for a tenth year… but one Goldberg won’t live to see the ’90s. After a very public (and very messy) break-up, the hit ABC comedy is returning without Jeff Garlin, who played pants-averse Goldberg patriarch, Murray. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star parted ways with the series last December following an HR investigation into multiple allegations of on-set misconduct. When Season 10 premieres on Sept. 21, Murray will have died off-camera, and the rest of the clan is in the process of moving on from their loss. “So far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow recently told Entertainment Weekly, adding that Garlin wasn’t informed of his alter ego’s fate. This sadly means that Murray will miss his chance at a close encounter with David Hasselhoff, who has a guest star cameo this year as — who else? — David Hasselhoff. — Ethan Alter

The Goldbergs Season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

STREAM IT: See another side of Allison Janney in Lou

Don’t expect Allison Janney to play someone like The West Wing‘s vivacious C.J. Cregg or wisecracking Bonnie, from the CBS sitcom Mom, in this new action movie; this character is more like Liam Neeson’s Bryan Mills in Taken. The Oscar winner rocks white hair to play the fearless, mysterious Lou, who finds herself teaming up with a neighbor (Jurnee Smollett) whose young daughter has been kidnapped during a storm. “I wish I could say that some good came from what I did,” Lou says in the trailer. “In truth, I left the world a more dangerous place.” And danger does seem to follow the fierce Lou, who wastes no time in confronting the bad guys. — Raechal Shewfelt

Lou premieres Friday, Sept. 23 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Thandiwe Newton defends her home in the Sundance-approved thriller God’s Country

As Westworld‘s resident badass robot Maeve, Thandiwe Newton is no stranger to kicking butt and taking names. But the British actress has to tamp down on those killer instincts in the new thriller God’s Country, which opens in theaters after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Newton plays Sandra Guidry, the lone Black professor at a university located in a small Montana town. After dealing with racially-charged microaggressions at work, Sandra finds herself confronting a macro aggression in the form of two hunters who feel entitled to use her land for their sport. Their actions kick off a series of escalating hostilities that threaten to bring the violence of the Old West into the present day. This exclusive clip from the film features Sandra meeting with local law enforcement and learning that like an old school gunfighter… she’s on her own. — E.A.

God’s Country is playing now in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Kathleen Turner is one mean mother-in-law in The Swearing Jar

Fresh off its premiere at the just-concluded Toronto International Film Festival, director Lindsay MacKay’s sophomore film features a memorable supporting turn from Body Heat screen siren Kathleen Turner as an ultra-intimidating mother-in-law named Bev, whose presence often unnerves new bride Carey (Adelaide Clemens). A frustrated singer-songwriter, Carey is mostly happy in her marriage to Bev’s son, Simon (Patrick J. Adams), but also finds herself drawn to a sweet bookstore employee — a flirtation that Bev eventually discovers. This exclusive clip from the film finds a slightly drunk Bev turning up on Carey’s doorstep and oversharing to an uncomfortable degree. — E.A.

The Swearing Jar premieres Friday, Sept. 23 in theaters and on most VOD services.

WATCH IT: Dun-dun! The gang’s all here for A Law & Order Premiere Event

Fans of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, it’s finally time for the promised crossover between the three series. Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler and District Attorney Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterston, and their teams collaborate on a single case, in which a young girl is fatally shot. Reinforcements are brought in when investigators realize that they’re dealing with more than the usual homicide. Cast members Ice-T, Jeffrey Donovan and Hugh Dancy, as well as new cast member Mehcad Brooks, also play a part in the intense episode, which Dick Wolf teases is “truly ripped from the headlines.” — R.S.

A Law & Order Premiere Event airs Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

WATCH IT: The Masked Singer doubles down

Presumably attempting to rebound from last season’s disastrous stunt casting of Rudy Guiliani, The Masked Singer is pulling out all the stops for Season 8, with each week featuring a double reveal. Additionally, throughout the season, alumni from the show — like Donny “The Peacock” Osmond, Tori “The Unicorn” Spelling and Drew “The Llama” Carey — will sit in as guest panelists alongside returning judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Other scheduled guests include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Carrot Top, Danielle Fishel, Jodie Sweetin, Jon Lovitz, Lance Bass, Leslie Jordan, Sheila E., Will Arnett… and even the Muppets, for a special theme night. And that’s not all! Season 8 will regularly feature themed episodes for the first time ever, like “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night” and “Fright Night.” Clearly, The Masked Singer is still the show that keeps America guessing. — Lyndsey Parker

The Masked Singer Season 8 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

BUY IT: Go to infinity (and beyond) with Robosen’s new Buzz Lightyear robot

You may not be able to soar through the cosmos like a Space Ranger, but here’s the next best thing. The robotics company Robosen,has teamed up with Disney to produce a fully-functioning Buzz Lightyear robot that stands at nearly 17-inches high and is powered by over 50 microchips. Based on the version of Buzz glimpsed in this summer’s Lightyear, the ‘bot can respond to voice commands and boasts a wide variety of programmable movement options. Available in 2023, Robosen is accepting pre-orders now for all those Toy Story fans who have a friend in Buzz. — E.A.

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Alpha is available for preorder now on Robosen.com.

HEAR IT: Kelsea Ballerini changes it up

Following the surprising announcement that Kelsea Ballerini is divorcing her husband, Australian country singer Morgan Evans, after six years together and nearly five years of marriage, she is starting a new chapter, personally and professionally, with her aptly titled fourth album, Subject to Change. The 29-year-old country superstar’s most personal and vulnerable album yet, the record serves as a companion piece to last year’s confessional poetry book Feel Your Way Through, and also features a girl-powered, anthemic collaboration, “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” with fellow strong women Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. — L.P.

Subject to Change by Kelsea Ballerini is available Friday, Sept. 23 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Stargaze on the new seasons of Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Two of our favorite game shows are getting a Hollywood makeover — not to mention slots on primetime TV — once again this fall, as they air new seasons of their celebrity spinoffs. On the glitzier version of Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik will welcome Marvel superhero Simu Liu and Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu; comedians and actors Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, Iliza Shlesinger, Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, and Patton Oswalt; and WNBA player Candace Parker. Meanwhile, Pat Sajak (who hasn’t retired yet!), and the lovely Vanna White will host rapper Snoop Dogg; actors Lauren Ash (Superstore), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish); Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden; and more. Not only is it usually fun to see celebs geeking out, like the rest of us, but they’ll all be playing for charity. — R.S.

Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m., followed by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 p.m. on ABC.

WATCH IT: The Voice recruits a new fourth harmony

Some of the best coaches in the history of The Voice have been talent competition alumni themselves, like American Idol’s Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Now, with Clarkson taking time off from the show after eight consecutive seasons, another superstar with a singing-competition background is filling her red chair: Camila Cabello, who got her start in the X Factor girl group Fifth Harmony. Occupying the other chairs will be three returning coaches: Voice power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and EGOT-winner John Legend. But to employ a favorite catchphrase of Clarkson’s, Cabello just might have the best shot of navigating this show this year. — L.P.

The Voice Season 22 premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

HEAR IT: WILLOW brings a lot to the table

Willow Smith burst onto the pop scene as a tween 12 years ago with the breakout bop “Whip My Hair,” but since then she’s been quietly building a credible discography of genre-crossing work. She established herself as a true artist to watch with last year’s pop-punk opus Lately I Feel Everything, and now, at age 21, the second-generation superstar and Red Table Talk co-host continues to push herself with the even darker and more metallically intense <Coping Mechanism>, featuring a collaboration with electronic experimentalist Yves Tumor. It seems like WILLOW, as she is stylistically known, is coping just fine as she grows up and comes into her own in the public eye. — L.P.

<Coping Mechanism> by WILLOW is available Friday, Sept. 23 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: Beth Orton changes with the Weather

On Weather Alive, British chanteuse and occasional Chemical Brothers collaborator Beth Orton veers from her trademark “folktronica” sound — taking the production reins for the first time and collaborating with jazz musicians like Alabaster dePlume, Shahzad Ismaily, the Invisible bassist Tom Herbert, the Smile drummer Tom Skinner. Buoyed by the meditative, seven-minute title track, the album — Orton’s first since 2016 — is described in the singer-songwriter’s statement as “a sensory exploration that allowed for a connection to a consciousness that I was searching for. Through the resonance of sound and a beaten-up old piano I bought in Camden Market while living in a city I had no intention of staying in, I found acceptance and a way of healing.” — L.P.

Weather Alive by Beth Orton is available Friday, Sept. 23 to download/stream on Apple Music.

— Video produced by Kyle Moss and edited by Jason Fitzpatrick