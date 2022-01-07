Allison Janney Joins Gareth Edwards Next Film At New Regency – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Allison Janney has rounded out the ensemble of New Regency’s upcoming film True Love, an original sci-fi project written and directed by multi-hyphenate filmmaker Gareth Edwards. She joins previously announced cast members John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Danny McBride and Benedict Wong. Kiri Hart will serve as a producer on the project along with Edwards. New Regency will produce and finance the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other than it being a near-future sci-fi story.

After directing the Star Wars spinoff Rogue One to worldwide success, Edwards had been developing several projects, wanting to make sure his next project was the right one before committing. He finally committed to that film last year, and once the package hit the market, New Regency jumped at the opportunity to work with him.

Janney, who won an Oscar for her role as Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya, hasn’t stopped staying busy appearing in such films as Bombshell, Bad Education and Breaking News in Yuba County all while still starring in her hit show Mom.

She is repped by The Gersh Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Nelson Davis