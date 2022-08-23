The post Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Go on a Manhunt in Trailer for Netflix Film Lou: Watch appeared first on Consequence.

“I wish I could say that some good came from what I did,” Allison Janney says in the trailer for Lou, Netflix’s upcoming action thriller. “In truth, I left the world a more dangerous place.” The clip keeps Lou’s official job title under wraps, but when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) asks her to help locate her kidnapped daughter, it’s clear she’s some kind of dangerous badass.

Directed by Anna Foerster from a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, Lou follows Janney and Smollett through the rainy wilderness as they hunt for Smollett’s child. As the trailer progresses, Janney’s Lou reveals that “this isn’t just a kidnapping,” but she stays mum on everything else, like how she learned how to incapacitate a grown man (Her answer? “Girl Scouts”).

Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman, and Matt Craven also star in Lou, which begins streaming on Netflix September 23rd. Watch its trailer below.

Since appearing in films like The Addams Family, Bombshell, and Bad Education, Janney last lent her voice to an episode of Q-Force. As for Smollett, the actress recently appeared alongside Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller in the Netflix film Spiderhead. She also starred in the HBO series Lovecraft County.

Carys Anderson

