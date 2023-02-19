Allison Holker, Wife Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Gives Emotional Update To Thank Fans For Support – The Hamden Journal

Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, has updated concerned fans on how the family is coping in the wake of her husband’s suicide.

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.”

She added, “He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people.”

The update comes a week after the memorial to her husband, which was held in L.A. Ellen DeGeneres and cast members from “So You Think You Can Dance” attended.