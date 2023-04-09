Allison Holker and Kids Celebrate First Easter After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

“Happy Easter from my babies,” Holker wrote, showing off pictures of her kids holding buckets full of colorful eggs

Allison Holker/instagram Allison Holker and her three kids

Allison Holker Boss is sharing how she and her children are spending their first Easter without Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.

Holker and the couple’s three kids — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 7, and Weslie, 14 — spent the holiday in a festive manner, engaging in what appeared to be a traditional egg hunt for the younger two.

“Happy Easter from my babies,” Holker captioned a trio of shots, showing Zaia and Maddox proudly showing off buckets full of colorful plastic eggs with big smiles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related:‘Dancing with the Stars’ Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!

The mom of three penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the wake of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s death at age 40 in December.

“My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up,” she began her post.

Allison Holker/instagram Allison Holker and her three kids

“I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs,” Holker Boss wrote. “I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh.”

“The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy,” she concluded her post.

Allison Holker/Instagram

Holker Boss confirmed his death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in December.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she shared. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Story continues

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.