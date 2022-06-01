Alligator suspected of killing Florida man euthanized

Wildlife officials in Florida have hunted down and euthanized an alligator suspected of killing a man who was looking for frisbees in a lake, according to a report.

The victim, who has not been named yet, was discovered Tuesday floating in Taylor Lake in Largo. The surrounding park is popular among disc golf players.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later confirmed that the man had died after being attacked by an alligator.

Alligator trappers were dispatched to John S. Taylor Park and spent hours searching for the reptile eyed in the man’s death, reported WFLA.

At around 5 p.m., a large alligator was spotted in the lake and promptly hauled out of the water.

Video shot by the local news station showed a trapper straddling the hulking scaly predator, while several of his colleagues taped its maw shut.

The animal was humanely put down a short time later. A necropsy will be performed to determine whether it was, indeed, the gator responsible for the disc golf player’s death.

A wildlife officials handling the alligator after a lengthy search in John S. Taylor Park. WFLA

The victim was searching for a lost frisbee when he was attacked by the alligator. Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP

A necropsy will be performed to determine if the euthanized alligator was the one that attacked the man. Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Largo police reiterated a warning to not enter the lake for any reason, or attempt to feed the reptiles after the incident Tuesday.

“Do not come out near Taylor Lake at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

In 2020, a man was bitten on his face by an alligator after he waded into the waist-deep lake to retrieve his disc golf frisbee.