Alligator snaps up 50-pound dog walking along lake on college campus in Florida

A dog was snatched up by an alligator on the Venice campus of the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, near the Lake Jervey Nature Path. The marshy lake is at the north end of the campus, and is surrounded by trails and parking lots.

Witnesses described the dog as a 50-pound pit bull, FWC spokesman Adam Brown told McClatchy News.

The owner, who was not identified, did not have the dog on a leash, officials said. No one else was injured in the incident.

State wildlife officials determined the alligator posed a threat, and sent a trapper to remove it. Two “nuisance alligators” were ultimately pulled from the lake: One 6 feet, 9 inches long, and the other 7 feet, 10 inches, Brown said.

Their fate was not immediately known, but trappers working at the behest of the state can keep the hide and meat of alligators they catch.

Alligator snaps up pit bull on banks of Lake Jervey on the campus of State College of Florida in Venice, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says

“Relocating nuisance alligators is not a feasible option for people or alligators. Relocated alligators nearly always try to return to their capture site,” Brown said.

“In the process of returning, they can create problems for people or other alligators along the way. If an alligator successfully returns, capturing it again would be necessary and usually more difficult the second time.”

Signs posted on the State College of Florida campus warn of alligators and snakes, and tell visitors “not to feed or disturb the alligators.”

Florida’s 67 counties are home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators, and “dogs and cats are similar in size to the natural prey of alligators,” the state says. Injuries involving people attacked by alligators are rare, the state says.

Alligator on bottom of pool brings swim team practice to a halt at Florida school

Huge alligator seen terrorizing paddleboarder on video killed in Florida state park

Alligator with football in jaws seen paddling around Florida swamp. Was it eating it?