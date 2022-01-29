Alleged Sheldon Silver lover, Janele Hyer-Spencer works as model

A former Staten Island assemblywoman who the feds claimed had an affair with the late, disgraced Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has left government — and works as a model.

Janele Hyer-Spencer, 57, lists herself as a “lawyer who is a sports enthusiast,” on a professional page with OneModelPlace.com. The page, which also touts her proficiency in “extreme sports” and B-cup breast size, shows five professionally shot photos of the flaxen-maned Democrat.

It’s unclear how long Hyer-Spencer has been in the modeling biz. Her page is still active, and a a 2015 archived version of it suggests she created it back in 2004, before she took office in 2007.

“Looks like she is having more fun than she had serving in the Assembly,” former Staten Island Assemblyman Robert Straniere joked.

Hyer-Spencer — a Yamaha motorcycle-riding ex-beauty queen — served in the state Assembly as a Democrat for a fairly ineffective four years. She is mostly remembered for her close relationship with the powerful Silver.

“She used to brag. And when she used to play basketball with the other Assembly members, her cell would ring and she would say, ‘It’s Shelly . . . I gotta take this,’” an Albany insider told The Post in 2016. “She left everything up to their imagination. And she enjoyed the attention.”

Janele Hyer-Spencer lists herself as a “lawyer who is a sports enthusiast.” Hyer-Spencer worked as a support magistrate in Staten Island Family Court until 2020.

When the married Silver was busted in 2015 for steering state money to interests that had business with his law firm, the feds said Hyer-Spencer — who was herself married at the time — was one of the two women with whom the speaker was having affairs. She denied it. The other alleged mistress, a lobbyist named Patricia Lynch, also never copped to trysts.

After Hyer-Spencer lost reelection in 2010, Silver allegedly used his influence to get her a plum $84,000-a-year gig as a congressional lobbyist for the Education Department. In 2013 she moved on to a $99,600 job as a support magistrate in Staten Island Family Court — a position she held until March 2020. Her last salary was $140,622 per year.

“She left right before COVID,” a court spokesperson confirmed. She is currently living in Florida, where she works as an immigration lawyer, according to her LinkedIn.

Silver died in prison on Monday. Hyer-Spencer did not return a request for comment.