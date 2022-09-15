Alleged sex predator is illegal immigrant deported 3 times, wanted for jogger attack

The accused naked sexual predator arrested for allegedly terrorizing women and girls along a popular Virginia walking trail for months is an illegal immigrant who was also wanted in New York for attacking a jogger who is the wife of a member of law enforcement.

Juan Rodriguez Alfaro, now suspected in a string of at least 21 separate assault and sexual battery-related incidents victimizing women and girls along the Washington and Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail since July, is an illegal immigrant from Honduras who has been previously deported three times, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson told FOX 5 DC.

Fairfax County police said that Rodriguez Alfaro had also been facing out-of-state warrants for attempted rape and sexual assault in Suffolk County, New York, since nearly a year ago.

Suffolk County Police Det. Tom Corso, assigned to the US Marshals task force, told FOX 5 that Rodriguez Alfaro was wearing just a tank top when he allegedly attacked a jogger in October 2021. The New York woman, the wife of a member of law enforcement, managed to fight him off, Corso said.

Juan Rodriguez Alfaro is suspected in a string of 21 assaults and sexual battery-related incidents. Fairfax PD

Alfaro was caught on camera wearing a tank top when he allegedly attacked a jogger in 2021. Fairfax PD

Authorities shared this sketch of the suspect to help capture him. Twitter/HerndonPD

Corso said investigators believe Rodriguez Alfaro was living in Suffolk County at the time but later fled. Fairfax County police said Rodriguez Alfaro is believed to have been living with an associate in Herndon, Virginia, since January of this year before being tied to the attacks that started in July.

In some Virginia incidents, the suspect was described as pants-less, naked from the waist down. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard said in one Aug. 26 attack on a jogger, Rodriguez Alfaro “exposed himself and was engaging in obscene sexual behaviors and grabbed the victim’s genitals” before fleeing.

The 42-year-old is being held in Fairfax County without bond. ICE filed a detainer with Fairfax County to be alerted in the event that Rodriguez Alfaro might be released from their custody.