Alleged Pelosi attacker David DePape pleads not guilty in court

The maniac who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer pleaded not guilty to 10 different state charges Tuesday — after already being slapped with federal charges that carry a prison sentence of 50 years.

David DePape, 42, appeared in San Francisco Superior Court following the early morning attack of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband last Friday.

Police say DePape broke into the politician’s home and shouted “Where’s Nancy?” The California rep wasn’t home at the time, and DePape instead attacked her husband with a hammer, fracturing his skull, authorities claim.

DePape’s list of state charges include: attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, violent felony enhancement, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, inflict great bodily injury on elderly, dissuading a victim, threatening public official or family member, and damaging or preventing a communication for an emergency call.

DePape appeared in orange jail clothes and had his right arm in a black sling. He made his plea through attorney Adam Lipson, who said he had sustained a dislocated right shoulder when he was detained.

The only time DePape spoke was when the judge asked him how to prouonce his name, to which he responded “dee-pap”. He also kept his eye away from the gaggle of reporters gathered in the courtroom.

David DePape, pictured here in 2016, is facing a slew of state and federal charges. Courtesy Frank Ciccarelli

DePape is currently being held without bail, and his next hearing is set to for Nov. 4.

Speaking after the arraignment, Lipson said: “There’s also been a lot of speculation regarding Mr. DePape’s vulnerability to misinformation and that’s certainly something we are going to look into as his defense team. It would be premature to talk about that at this time.

“As of right now I haven’t even seen the police report. I met my client last night. It was a brief meeting for the first time, so I’m not going to add to the speculation.”

An artist’s rendering of DePape in San Francisco Superior Court Tuesday on charges stemming from the attack on Paul Pelosi.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves her San Francisco home on Oct. 31. David G. McIntyre for NY Post

A prosecutor told the court the Pelosis wanted to watch the hearing but were not provided a video link in time.

“The Pelosis want their privacy respected and do not want to make a statement at this time,” prosecutor Phoebe Maffei added.

The judge also approved a restraining order against DePape for both Nancy and Paul requiring him to stay at least 150 away from them and their property.

The case remains an active investigation that involves the San Francisco Police, the SF District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the US Attorney’s office and the US Capitol Police.

Authorities said DePape was looking for the House Speaker.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery on his skull after the attack.

Law enforcement outside the San Francisco home of Paul Pelosi.



On Monday DePape was federally charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member Monday.

SF DA Brooke Jenkins said Monday that local and federal law enforcement and the San Francisco and federal prosecutors are working together on the case.

“These will be parallel prosecutions,” she said at a press conference.