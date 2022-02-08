Alleged gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly arrested in store shooting

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting inside a Washington state grocery store that left a customer dead and an employee critically injured, officials said.

Aaron Christopher Kelly was taken into custody “without incident” Monday night on Interstate 90 between Sprague and the city of Spokane, Richland police said.

The suspect was taken to the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, according to police.

He was accused of opening fire at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, killing customer Justin Krumbah, 38, and critically wounding an unidentified employee, NBC News reported.

Richland Police Cmdr. Chris Lee said Kelly and Krumbah had a conversation at the store earlier but it was not known what they talked about, CNN reported.

“We don’t know what the cause was,” Lee said. We don’t know if it was specifically intentional or targeted toward any one person.”

The suspect in the grocery store shooting is seen on security camera footage in Washington. AP

Customer Justin Krumbah was killed in the shooting. Facebook

Police don’t know whether Kelly knew the customer, Lee added.

Dispatchers received a call reporting yelling and possible gunshots in the store at 11:03 a.m. Monday. The first officers responding arrived just one minute later, police said.

Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said the cops found the two victims in close proximity to one another in the store and said although life-saving measures were tried, the customer had already died.

The wounded employee underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Authorities stage outside a Fred Meyer grocery store after the fatal shooting at the business. AP

Fred Meyer officials said in a statement on Twitter they were deeply saddened and cooperating with law enforcement.

“The entire Fred Meyer Family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates,” the statement said.

Police earlier said a warrant for first-degree murder had been issued for Kelly, who was said to be driving a silver 2005 Honda Civic.

“Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him,” officials said.

Customers and employees are guided out of a Fred Meyer grocery store after the fatal shooting. AP

“This investigation remains an active, around-the-clock effort by our investigators,” police said. “The Richland Police Department continues to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts during this difficult time.”