Alleged ‘Family Feud’ killer joked about marriage before wife’s murder

A former “Family Feud” contestant charged with killing his wife inside her Illinois home joked on the show three years ago that the worst mistake he made at their wedding was saying “I do.”

Timothy Bliefnick — who was arrested Monday for the brutal home invasion and execution of his wife Rebecca Bliefnick — sported an eager grin as he delivered his answer to host Steve Harvey’s question: what’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?

“Honey, I love you, but said ‘I do,’” Bliefnick quickly responded during his family’s appearance on the game show, which had been taped in the fall of 2019 and aired in the spring of 2020, according to ABC.

Both the audience and rival team gasped at Bliefnick’s answer and his cheery delivery, video shows.

Bliefnick’s own family laughed at his answer, while Harvey maintained a grim stare at the player.

“Not my mistake! Not my mistake! I love my wife,” back peddled Bliefnick, who looked nearly unrecognizable in a crew cut.

“I’m going to get in trouble for that aren’t I?”





“Yes, it’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house,” Harvey stoically quipped.

Though seemingly made in jest, Bliefnick’s answer may have held a considerable amount of truth.

Bliefnick is accused of breaking into Rebecca’s Kentucky Road home on Feb. 23 and shooting her to death.





The gun-riddled body of the 41-year-old decorated nurse was found when she didn’t show up to pick up her three kids from school.

Bliefnick and Rebecca were married in 2009, but had been separated for several years and were going through divorce proceedings at the time of Rebecca’s death.

Rebecca had filed a restraining order against Bliefnick and his father.





According to his lawyer, Bliefnick had never been arrested before and that the couple’s three sons had never been removed from their home because of domestic violence.

He was being held at the Adams County Jail on a no-bond warrant.