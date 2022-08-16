Alleged drug dealer Jack Edward Fisher arrested after sending ‘random text’ to Joe Mullins

An 18-year-old suspected drug dealer in Florida was arrested after asking a county commissioner if he wanted to buy cocaine in a “random text message,” authorities said Monday.

Jack Edward Fisher was arrested after an undercover buy-bust operation in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins alerted the sheriff’s office that he received a text from someone offering to sell him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Detectives took screenshots of the text conversation between Mullins and the suspect, whose phone number they said was later traced to Fisher.

Mullins, working with authorities, kept in touch with Fisher and arranged an in-person meeting at a local pond. Fisher was arrested without incident after walking up to the undercover detective vehicle to make the sale, the sheriff’s office said.

Fisher was found in possession of a bag filled with 3.17 grams of fentanyl, which authorities said was enough to potentially kill 1,585 people.

Fisher was charged with felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He was held on a $3,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center.

Fisher was previously arrested in April on misdemeanor charges of alcohol possession by a person under 21 years of age and marijuana possession of 20 grams or fewer.

Mullins said in a written statement that he felt it was his duty to get involved for the safety of the community, adding that on Tuesday he would celebrate 11 years of sobriety.

“I hope this arrest brings this person to the realization that there is a problem in their life,” Mullins said. “It is my prayer that is a wakeup call and that he will seek help.”