Alleged Colorado gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich evaded red flag law

The gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a Colorado LGBTQ club Saturday night, killing five people, had prior run-ins with the law including reportedly threatening his own mother with a homemade bomb.

Anderson Lee Aldrich — who was recovering in a hospital after the attack — had been arrested and charged with menacing and first-degree kidnapping in June 2021 for allegedly making a threat to detonate an explosive, according to police records.

Aldrich had “multiple weapons” and ammunition in his possession when he allegedly threatened to unleash carnage — causing ten homes in the area to be evacuated.

People hold a vigil at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs.

A little girl is spotted holding a candle near a makeshift memorial created for the Club Q nightclub victims on Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

A message to visitors sits at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo.



Police did not find any homemade explosives.

His mother had refused to cooperate with investigators in the case. Aldrich was not prosecuted, according to local Fox-affiliate station KDVR.

The records were sealed, helping him evade any “red flag” laws and potential seizure of weapons, according to the Associated Press.

Aldrich himself said the case was dropped in a voicemail he left to the paper after calling an editor asking for the story to be removed or updated.

“There is absolutely nothing there, the case was dropped, and I’m asking you either remove or update the story,” he said in a voice message to The Gazette. “The entire case was dismissed.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said its investigation into the night club shooting will also include a probe of the bomb threat.

Gun control activists wondered if the red flag law had been utilized if the deadly tragedy could have been prevented or if it could at least have flagged Aldrich to authorities.

“We need heroes beforehand — parents, co-workers, friends who are seeing someone go down this path,” said Colorado state Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in the Aurora theater shooting and sponsored the state’s red flag law passed in 2019. “This should have alerted them, put him on their radar.”

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Club Q following the shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 20, 2022. AP

Aldrich allegedly entered Club Q in El Paso County with a long gun just before midnight and immediately opened fire on patrons and employees — until several customers were able to stop the bloodshed and subdued him.

Five people died and 18 were injured — seven critically, police said. Investigators are looking into a possible motive and if hate crime charges are appropriate. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

With Post wires.