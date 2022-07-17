Alleged Charlotte comedy club shooter at Craig Robinson show charged

The suspect accused of opening fire in a North Carolina comedy club where “The Office” actor Craig Robinson was scheduled to perform has been hit with multiple charges in connection to the shooting.

The alleged gunman, identified as 36-year-old Omar James McCombs by WSOC-TV, faces five counts of assault by pointing a gun, one count of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, among other charges, records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office show.

He’s accused of firing a gun inside The Comedy Zone in Charlotte on Saturday night.

No one was injured in the shooting, which caused panic and sent people scrambling for the exits.

Club employees said the suspect waved a gun around and demanded everyone inside leave, according to WSOC-TV. There were about 50 patrons there at the time.

Robinson, best known for his roles in the hit TV series “The Office” and 2010 movie “Hot Tub Time Machine,” thanked staff and security at the Comedy Zone for getting everyone out safely.

Craig Robinson, famous for portraying Darryl on “The Office,” canceled his show after shots broke out at a Charlotte comedy club. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes,” he wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. “Thank you [Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department] for swift action in apprehending the shooter.

“Hopefully he gets the help he needs,” Robinson continued. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office slapped alleged shooter Omar James McCombs with multiple charges.

Robinson said in another Instagram post Saturday night after the shooting he and others were evacuated to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush was playing.

“I was in the green room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’” he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

With Post wires