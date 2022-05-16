Alleged Cali. church shooter reportedly ID’d as David Chou

The man accused of opening fire in a California church on Sunday — killing one and injuring 5 others — has been identified.

David Chou, a 68-year-old Las Vegas man, was booked on one felony murder charge and five felony counts of attempted murder, the local ABC station reported Monday.

Chou allegedly burst into Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday during a luncheon honoring its former longtime Pastor Billy Chang.

Police at the scene of the deadly shooting at the church on May 15, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

The church’s former pastor Billy Chang struck the alleged shooter and then other members of the congregation were able to grab the gun and tied him down, according to police. Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Jeff Hallock praised the “exceptional heroism and bravery” of the churchgoers. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

When the killer paused to reload, Chang hit him on the head with a chair while others moved quickly to grab his gun. They held him down and hogtied his legs with extension cords, officials said.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect,” Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

The five wounded were four Asian men, ages 66, 75, 82 and 92, and an 86-year-old Asian woman, officials said. Four of them were listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds.