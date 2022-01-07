Allegations against Ronnie are ‘pretty serious’

Where’s Ronnie?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wasn’t in the opening credits of the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Season 5 premiere on Thursday, Jan. 6, on MTV, but he sure was on the episode.

Ronnie was in town to ask girlfriend Saffire Matos to marry him. After that, the news broke of him being arrested after an “incident” with Matos.

“These allegations are pretty serious,” said Vinnie Guadagnino on the show. “He needs to take time for himself and figure himself out. I just hope he gets better and one of these times he works on himself and it actually sticks.”

Ronnie was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence on April 22 in Los Angeles. He avoided jail time when a judge in September determined that the time he spent in treatment was significant enough to allay time behind bars.

He was also ordered to take parenting classes and the judge instituted a three-year protective order for Matos, according to TMZ.

Matos was not shown on Thursday’s episode.

Ronnie has a child with former girlfriend Jenn Harley, with whom he has a number of additional legal issues, including a domestic violence case. Ronnie and MTV stated that he was stepping away from the show after the arrest in April to address his mental health issues.

“If you, or someone you know, are struggling emotionally, visit mentalhealthishealth.us for resources and support,” stated a title card on Thursday’s show.

“I just think it’s going around the same mountain over and over, and making the same mistakes,” said Mike Sorrentino on Thursday. “We know that nothing changes if nothing changes. I think you have to go to treatment, you have to make a change, you have to have accountability.”

That drama aside, the Season 5 premiere was a pretty jam-packed episode. If some Season 4 episodes seemed to drag with filler, that was not the case here. There were two births, one near-divorce, the return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to full-time status and DJ Pauly DelVecchio getting back on the road to deejay again.

He was especially excited to see that the Headliner in Neptune was on his itinerary.

On the topic of divorces, Angelina Pivarnick‘s marriage to Chris Larangeira is in trouble. Infidelity accusations were leveled against Angelina last season. Things are not much better this season so far.

“You want this whole home-cooked-meal life, but you go to the bathroom like seven times a day,” Angelina said.

It sounds like they need a gastroenterologist, not a marriage counselor.

Deena Cortese and husband Chris Buckner of Jackson welcomed their second child, Cameron Theo Buckner, to the world on the episode. He was born on May 1.

“Cameron is just everything I imagined and more,” Deena said. “You don’t know if you’re going to be able to love something as much as your first and when they come, the second comes, I just felt that love all over again.

“So, it was just perfect.”

Mike and wife Lauren welcomed their first, Romeo Reign Sorrentino. He was born on May 26. Yet, there was a complication. The baby had a fever.

“He has a fever and it’s really scary when babies have fevers because they get really sick,” said Nicole to her daughter.

“Hopefully we’ll bring him home soon but right now we’re just taking it one day at a time,” Mike said.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs 8 p.m. Thursdays on MTV.

